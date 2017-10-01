WFAA
Spectrum cable experiencing service outage

WFAA 2:22 PM. CDT October 01, 2017

Spectrum cable is experiencing a number of service outages across the southeast Sunday according to their official Twitter page.

The company tweeted that they were working to resolve outages in the southeast, Texas, California and Louisiana around 10:45 a.m.

Spectrum has not said what has caused the outage or when services will be returned.

