Special Boeing Dreamliner flies over S.A. and the results are amazing

SAN ANTONIO – From the ground, the Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner looks like a regular airplane heading towards its destination. However, from a bird’s eye view, it’s much more.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dreamliner took off from Seattle around 3:40 p.m. PDT en route for a 2,000-mile flight to Marquette, Michigan, The Washington Post reported.

However, this wasn’t a straight shot flight. The Dreamliner took a detour of sorts to make their mandatory test flight for the new plane a little more interesting.

Once the plane hit Michigan, the Dreamliner started heading southwest to South Dakota before heading towards Nebraska and then Wyoming.

To those not in the know, it might seem as though the pilot was lost, but that wasn’t the case.

The gif this @BoeingAirplanes 787 drawn with a 787 deserves.



Still in the air at https://t.co/ltUSXWvJ2a pic.twitter.com/FOWMsfqYW1 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 3, 2017

After a few more hours of flying and many turns later, it became clear from above that the Dreamliner was making self-portrait of sorts.

Flight Tracker tweeted out the route of the plane showing the giant outline of the Boeing Dreamliner that spanned across the United States.

If you were outside overnight in the western part of San Antonio and looked to the sky, you might have seen the Dreamliner. San Antonio makes out part of the left wing’s tip.

The Washington Post reported that this isn’t the first time the company has been creative during mandatory test flights for new planes. Earlier this year, pilots testing a new Boeing 737 MAX plane flew more than 3,400 miles to write “MAX” over Washington state and Montana.

The Dreamliner is expected to land in Seattle around 9:30 a.m. PDT on Thursday, according to Flight Aware. The entire flight will last around 18 hours.

When you have to test your new @RollsRoyce engine for 17 hours, you might as well have a bit of fun. pic.twitter.com/8IrBDzomHH — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 3, 2017

