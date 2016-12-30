Southwest says 'Southwest Effect' still going strong

(Photo: Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren for USA TODAY)

Southwest Airlines -- the deregulation-era carrier that built its reputation on discount fares -- says its fare-lowering power is alive and well, and it's now pointing to one of the USA’s top business airports as proof.

Since Southwest began ramping up its presence at Washington’s Reagan National Airport (DCA) in 2014, passenger traffic is up 38% and fares are down 12% on routes the airline flies nonstop. That’s above the industry’s nationwide average and is greater than the 31% passenger increase and 8% fare drop seen across all airline routes at DCA, Southwest says, citing publicly available federal data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Southwest says those trends are evidence of the “Southwest Effect” – a phenomenon in which fares fall and traffic rises once Southwest enters a new market.

The term may sound like something made up by the airline’s public relations team, but it actually derives from a 1993 report by the U.S. Department of Transportation that looked at the effect expanding low-cost carriers were having on airfares.

“The Southwest Effect, people heard about in the early 1990s,” Andrew Watterson, Southwest’s SVP for Network and Revenue, says to Today in the Sky. “(It) happens when we enter new markets. We are a low-cost carrier, so we have low costs. So we’re able to come in with low fares.”

The phrase has remained part of aviation vernacular ever since, returning to the industry conversation as Southwest continued to expand into new markets into the first decade of the 2000s.

Despite the catchy tag, however, some industry observers wonder if it has become dated.

“Southwest has been very positive for consumers over the decades,” says Seth Kaplan, editor at the Airline Weekly trade publication. “But the world has changed” since the DOT first made its reference to the Southwest Effect.

“Back when the term was coined, Southwest was the only large low-cost carrier in the United States,” Kaplan says.

He points out the DOT report came at a time when U.S. airline service was almost dominated by the traditional “legacy” carriers. Low-cost airlines were a relatively new niche, something that made Southwest even more disruptive as it expanded to airports that had never before had meaningful service on a discount carrier.



Since then, the presence of low-cost carriers has increased dramatically in the U.S. And the legacy carriers they used to bedevil have all become leaner, tougher competitors since restructuring through bankruptcies during the past decade.

“It’s supply and demand that creates the effect. It’s not really that important who is adding the seats. The more you add, the more likely it is that the price will come down,” Kaplan says.

As for creating pressure to lower fares, Kaplan says: “Today, it’s no more true of Southwest than it is for JetBlue or Spirit” or any airline that quickly expands into a market.

Indeed, a 2013 report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s International Center for Air Transportation echoed that sentiment. It found that Southwest’s ability to lower fares by its mere presence in a market still existed, but had diminished in strength. It also found that JetBlue and a new wave of “ultra-low-cost carriers” -- such as Allegiant and Spirit – had shown a greater impact pressuring down fares in their markets.



Southwest remains undeterred that the Southwest Effect is not only real, but plays a powerful role in aviation.

“It’s common because of our success for people to evoke us,” Watterson said when asked about other carriers that claim to affect fares, “but fortunately we’re never quite emulated.”

By the 2010s, a maturing Southwest had expanded to almost all of the USA’s biggest cities, limiting its opportunities for splashy entrances into new domestic markets where its so-called effecould be put on full display.

Accelerating that trend was Southwest’s acquisition of low-cost rival AirTran, shifting Southwest’s focus from organic growth to assimilating AirTran’s operation. The merger was announced in the fall of 2010, but took about four years for Southwest to finish. The last-ever flight under the AirTran brand came two years ago Friday (Dec. 30), when AirTran Flight 1 left Atlanta for Tampa.

The merger helped Southwest fill even more gaps on its route map. It paved the way for international routes and put the airline in new markets like Atlanta, Charlotte and Memphis. The acquisition also gave Southwest increased access to DCA and New York LaGuardia, two popular business airports where capacity controls restrict an airline’s ability to add new flights.

At DCA, Southwest was soon aided by yet another merger, though one it was not directly involved in. In January 2014, American and US Airways agreed to give up the rights for 52 daily flights there as part of a deal with the Justice Department that allowed their merger to proceed.



Southwest would gain half of those slots. The carrier has quietly become DCA’s second-busiest airline by passengers, growing from just 17 daily flights there in early 2014 to 42 as of December 2016.

That’s also provided a new avenue for the company to tout the Southwest Effect. Citing data from February 2014 through November 2016, the airline says its rapid expansion has produced data to support the claim.

“The Southwest Effect (at DCA) is that the new stuff we started as a result of all the extra slots we were able to get when US Airways and American merged,” Watterson says.

The routes Southwest launched with those slots allowed it to bring new competition to those routes, showing -- according to company -- that the fare effect also can work as it increases its penetration in cities it already service.



Southwest says that on new routes it’s added from DCA since 2012, average fares have fallen faster than what would be expected across the industry. In turn, Southwest says, that’s pushed fares lower on all airlines serving those routes and has pushed up demand across the board.

“In the last year, you saw a couple of those (cities) where we entered into new markets and had a disruptive effect,” Watterson says. “One of those was DCA, when we were able to get the slots and go from a modest presence ... to being No. 2."

Southwest plans to publish the data it’s collected from the DOT, part of an effort to play up what it says is the enduring nature of the Southwest Effect.

In the data Southwest will publish, the carrier looks at eight routes where it says its new nonstop service is making an impact from DCA. All launched since late 2013, those routes – to Columbus, Ohio; Fort Lauderdale; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Mo.; Nashville; New Orleans; Orlando and Tampa – are the ones that Southwest says bear out its analysis.

Examples of Southwest’s findings:

- DCA-Nashville: Citing DOT data, Southwest says that before it began service on the route in August 2014, an average of 168 passengers were flying nonstop between the cities at an average one-way fare of $203. For a full-year period that ends June 30, 2016, the DOT data showed 352 daily passengers flying between the cities at a fare of $155 each way. That represents a 110% increase in passenger traffic and a 24% drop in fares, according to Southwest’s calculations.

- DCA-Indianapolis: Southwest began flying nonstop between DCA and Indianapolis in November 2014. Using the same calculations, Southwest says the number of daily passengers flying between the cities has risen 62% (an average of 210 “before” to 340 as of June 2016) while fares have fallen 37% (an average of $199 each way to $125 each way).

- DCA-Kansas City: Even on routes where fares have fallen only marginally since Southwest introduced nonstop service, the airline says it has played a role in stimulating traffic. On the DCA-Kansas City route – which Southwest began in February 2014 – fares are only down 2% as of June 2016. But traffic is up 37%, according to Southwest’s crunching of the DOT data.

Part of Southwest’s role in stimulating at demand at DCA doesn’t come only from simple fare competition, but also from the fact that the carrier flies only full-size Boeing 737 aircraft. Watterson says that’s allowed the carrier to make an outsized impact at an airport where a large percentage of flights are operated on regional jets or turboprops that seat 70 or fewer passengers.

"So when we come with a proper-sized aircraft – with a lot more seats – you can offer lower fares," Watterson says.

Copyright 2016 WFAA