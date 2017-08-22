Police escort son of fallen officer to first day of school

Kevin Will was escorted to his first day of school by hundreds of police officers.

TOMBALL ,Texas - Hundreds of police officers came together on Tuesday to send the son of a fallen HPD officer to school.

Perched high on an officer’s shoulder, 5-year-old Kevin Will is feeling on top of the world. It’s his first day of kindergarten at Wildwood Elementary in Tomball, but this is no ordinary walk to school.

His back-to-school jitters were calmed by his relatives and his blue family.

“We are really, really thankful for all the police officers that turned out, to support Kevin Jr., when his dad couldn’t be here,” said his grandmother.

Kevin’s dad, HPD officer Kevin Will was tragically killed in 2011 after being hit by a drunk driver while responding to an accident - just months before Kevin was born. Since then, his blue family has stepped in.

“It’s been good, it’s been a good relationship, from both sides, from a pretty bad situation,” said Sgt. D.N. Egdorf, with the HPD DWI Task Force.

“We’re all a family, a blue family, and in this time, we all need to come together and support each other,” said Sgt. B.K. Klev, with the Houston Police Dept.

Officer Will was part of the Houston Police DWI Task Force, and had been with the department for only a few years before the tragic accident.

