SMU students head to DC for Inauguration, hands-on learning

DALLAS (WFAA) -- Protests, boycotts, and partisan politics have swirled around Friday’s inauguration in Washington, but the event will play host to thousands of students from across the country who are there for an educational opportunity.

In fact, Southern Methodist University student Will Bunder says the heated and sometimes hostile nature of the recent campaign season inspired him to do more.

“I definitely feel like this election and the issues we are facing have been an inspiration,” said Budner. “It pushed me in direction of political communication.

Peaceful transitions of power do not happen in many countries and the United States’ tradition of passing power from one president to another is a process 20 SMU students wanted to experience.

“As college students, we are able to see a really historic event that will be written down in the history books,” said Bunder. “To be a part of it is pretty cool.”

The students in SMU’s “Hilltop on the Hill” program submitted essays back in October, before the November election, on why they wanted to attend the inauguration. Politicians and protestors are using the inauguration to make their own statements about incoming President Donald Trump. But for students like Courtney McKinney, the winner of the election was irrelevant.

“Regardless of who was elected, this will be a historic event,” she said.

Hilltop on the Hill arrived in Washington on Wednesday and they plan on doing much more than just watching. Their schedule includes meetings with dignitaries and politicians to discuss the future and the direction of the country. Student Alex Twiss hopes to gain a level of insight one would not have by simply watching from a distance.

“When people are campaigning, they say anything,” said Twiss. “When you get them one-on-one, you get to hear the real story.”

A meeting with Rex Tillerson, Texas businessman and Secretary of State nominee, is tentatively scheduled according to students with Hilltop on the Hill. The group is also planning to attend the Texas Inaugural Ball, an event that will feature many prominent Texas leaders and politicians.

Copyright 2016 WFAA