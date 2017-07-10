Six panels will interview 7 Dallas Police chief finalists on Tuesday

Dallas Police Headquarters (Photo: WFAA)

The seven candidates for the next Chief of Police in Dallas will spend all day Tuesday interviewing with six panels compromised of a variety of citizens and police officers.

The decision to hire the replacement for retired chief David Brown rests with Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax, but he will receive a substantial amount of input.

Members of at least 41 community organizations will be a part of the interview process in downtown Dallas on Tuesday.

On Monday, the four finalists from outside Dallas received their first look at the city during a scheduled tour of city hall, police headquarters and the Dallas Police Academy in southern Dallas. They join three finalists who are already high-ranking officers within DPD.

James Parnell with the Dallas Police Association told News 8 he will be on one of the panels questioning the candidates Tuesday.

“Morale seems to be at an all-time low," Parnell said. "The uncertainty of officers leaving the job, not applying for the job.”

Parnell says each panel will receive 45 minutes to question each candidate. It's not a lot of time, but enough to ask direct questions to his potential future boss.

"The next chief that comes here will be in the spotlight. He or she will have to lead through some very difficult times,” Parnell said.

© 2017 WFAA-TV