Sinkhole swallows car in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A chaotic scene in downtown St. Louis Thursday morning after a sinkhole swallowed a car.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Locust. The car’s owners were inside a nearby gym when their car went down into the sinkhole. No one was injured.

The car was removed by a crane around 9 a.m.

According to a city and traffic inspector, an eight-inch water main had been broken for some time.

No other details have been released.





