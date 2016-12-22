Singer gets second chance after rare transplant

Andrea “Andie Kay” Joyner has fought a disabling disorder for the past 12 years. And for the past three months fought through the difficult recovery from the miracle that saved her.



"Three months, two weeks and two days,” she said counting the number of days since she became one of the rare few to receive both a heart transplant and a liver transplant at the same time. Her multi-hour, multi-team procedure happened at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and was one of only 16 such double transplants done in the United States this year.



"Every day is a blessing. It really is,” she said.

"In her instance it was hemochromatosis,” explained liver transplant surgeon Malcolm Mac Conmara, MD at UT Southwestern. It is a genetic disorder where too much iron accumulates the body. In Joyner’s case her heart and liver were beyond repair.



“So really she was close to death at this point,” said Mac Conmara of Joyner’s final 48 hours on a heart-lung machine to keep her alive while awaiting transplant. The organs, from the same donor, were flown to Dallas on separate flights. Each organ has limited viability outside both the donor and the recipient. The carefully choreographed sequence of surgeries happened sequentially: the heart surgery first, the liver transplant second.



For now Joyner, from Wills Point, Texas, lives in an apartment near UT Southwestern so doctors can continue to closely monitor her progress. But when she does finally go home, Joyner says she desperately needs to do one more thing.



"I told my surgeons I know you're going to have to do a breathing tube to do the surgery. Just make sure you don't touch my vocal chords. Because I need those,” she laughed.

She's half of the music duo called blacktopGypsy. She's been singing and performing her entire life. In fact, she was on an east coast tour with several performances packed into just a few days when she decided her constant tiredness might be more than just the usual rigors of life on the road.

"Do you plan to get back on a stage,” I asked her.



"As soon as I can,” she said. “As soon as I can."

"Well I think she's done tremendously well. Andy is an amazing person." Mac Conmara said. "We really expect her to do well for many, many years."

But as she waits for her full singing voice to return, Joyner is using the voice she has now to thank her anonymous donor and their family. A family she hopes one day to meet.

"This person that I don't even know saved my life. That's why it's so important to be a donor. I am extremely grateful for their decision to be a donor. It's amazing isn't it?”

Amazing that with the gifts of a medical team, and the gifts of a donor, the music has a chance to play on.

