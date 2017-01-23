Showdown brewing over sanctuary cities

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
President Trump starts busy work week
-
Dallas homeowner fires back at robbers
-
Snore less, sleep better
-
Suspect arrested in Dallas double stabbing
-
Sen. Ted Cruz on Trump administration
-
Brian Loncar's cause of death revealed
-
Community supports family of fallen officer
-
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn on protest marches, healthcare, Russian hacking
-
Thousands in Dallas Women's March
More Stories
-
#LittleElmBigHero fundraising efforts for Detective…Jan 23, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
-
Senate panel approves Tillerson for secretary of StateJan 23, 2017, 5:00 p.m.
-
Dallas to gauge needs of HMK renters after closed housingJan 23, 2017, 5:31 p.m.