WFAA
Close

Shots fired at U.S. Postal Truck on I-30 in Dallas

WFAA 5:18 AM. CST February 19, 2018

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting along I-30 near downtown Dallas involving a U.S. Postal truck. 

Police say around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning they received reports of shots being fired at a mail truck.

When police arrived they discovered one person was dead. 

No other details are available at this time. Stay with WFAA for details on this developing story.

 

© 2018 WFAA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories