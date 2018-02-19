Shots fired at U.S. Postal Truck on I-30 in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting along I-30 near downtown Dallas involving a U.S. Postal truck.
Police say around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning they received reports of shots being fired at a mail truck.
When police arrived they discovered one person was dead.
No other details are available at this time. Stay with WFAA for details on this developing story.
