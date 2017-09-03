Shoplifting suspect fatally hit by vehicle while running from North Richland Hills police

(Photo: USA Today)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - A shoplifting suspect who tried crossing the NE Loop of 820, while running from North Richland Hills police, was fatally struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

The shoplifting suspect, an adult white male, left the Walmart on NE Loop 820 on foot and attempted to hide in the parking lot when officers arrived on scene.

He then fled towards the access road of NE Loop 820, where he started to resist officers. He started to run again and, while trying to cross the 6400 block of NE Loop 820, was struck by a vehicle.

Officers immediately tried to aid him by administering CPR. When paramedics arrived on scene the man was transported to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, where he died from his injuries.

Police say no officers or other citizens were injured during the incident.

The suspect's identity has not been released, as police conduct further investigations and look to notify his family.

