Student killed in shooting at Freeman High School; Suspect in custody

ROCKFORD -- A suspect is in custody following a shooting at Freeman High School on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said, "The threat from the shooter has been eliminated."

Schaeffer said one student was killed at the school.

Sacred Heart Hospital confirmed three children were transported in stable condition following the shooting.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Shortly after reports of the shooting, parents began to show up at the school.

Authorities said parents looking to reunite with Freeman High School students should report to the bus entrance gate at Hwy 27 where Washington State Patrol troopers would escort drivers to a reunion location.

Governor Jay Inslee called the shooting heartbreaking.

“This morning’s shooting at Freeman High School is heartbreaking. All Washingtonians are thinking of the victims and their families. We’re grateful for the service of school staff and first responders working to keep our students safe. The Washington State Patrol and all state agencies will do whatever we can to help provide support and comfort in the days and weeks to come,” Gov. Inslee said in a statement.

Several school districts in the Inland Northwest went into lockdown as law enforcement officials searched the high school campus.

Spokane School District lifted the lockdown just before 11:30 a.m.

Central Valley schools were also in a modified lockdown as a result of the incident.

© 2017 KREM-TV