Shooting in Denton, suspect at large

Denton Police and Fire and Rescue responded to a call at 5:44 p.m. on Monday evening regarding shots fired in the 1700 block of East McKinney Street.

The caller said he had just been shot in the woods near Mack Park. The victim also said the suspect fled south into the woods on foot.

While still on the phone, the victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male, 5’ 8” tall. He said he was wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie, black jeans and Nike shoes.

The 17-year-old male victim was transported to Denton Regional Medical Center where he is being interviewed by investigators.

Denton Police remain in the area searching for the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

An extensive search from the ground and a drone was conducted, but the suspect was not found.

Denton PD does not believe that he is in the area any longer and says there is no threat to the public at this time.

