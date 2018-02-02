WFAA
Shooting at downtown Dallas DART station delays passengers

Police activity at downtown Dallas DART

February 02, 2018

A shooting at the DART station in downtown Dallas at Pearl St. delayed passengers Friday morning.

Authorities are investigating at this time but DART says the shooting victim was taken to the hospital. No information is available about the condition of the victim. DPD says they have arrested the suspect involved in this incident.

DART says the police activity has cleared and trains are resuming normal services.

