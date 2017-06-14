Sessions: ‘Those guys were sitting ducks out there'

(Photo: Josh Stephen / WFAA-TV)

DALLAS - U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, said the shooting at a congressional baseball practice this morning in Virginia will cause a "huge re-evaluation" of security.

“Those guys were sitting ducks out there against a guy with a weapon and they knew they could not carry [a weapon]. Because of the laws of Washington D.C. they could not protect themselves,” explained Sessions, a member of that baseball team for 13 years before an injury sidelined him.

Five people were wounded Wednesday morning at a field in Virginia, including U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, an aide to U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, two members of Scalise’s security detail and the shooter. There are no fatalities.

“I think the security detail saved a lot of lives because they attacked the shooter,” said U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Ennis, who manages the team and witnessed the shooting.

“There were dozens if not hundreds of shots fired. It was scary,” he told several reporters including the Washington Post. “I was behind the dugout. My son Jack got under an SUV. He was very brave. My other son Brad was in the batting cage.”

Barton described the shooter as a middle aged white man wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt and armed with a rifle and a pistol.

Capitol Police shot the suspect and he is currently in custody. Officers who were injured during the incident were in good condition, according to a mid-morning report by Reuters.

Scalise is the House Majority Whip. Unless they’re in leadership, members of Congress generally do not get a security detail.

Rep. Sessions, chairman of the House Rules Committee, would not say what type of precautions he thinks should be implemented. But he did say the shooting is a symptom of the political rhetoric in the country today.

“I was not at the baseball field and [I] am fine,” wrote U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Rockwall, on Facebook. “Please join me in praying for Steve Scalise and everyone else impacted by this horrific act.”

