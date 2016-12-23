Serving tamales is a family affair in Dallas

DALLAS – It wasn’t even lunchtime yet and the day’s rush for hot tamales was in full swing Friday.



People had already started lining up outside La Popular Tamale House at 7 a.m. It’s been their busiest holiday season to date.



The Tamale House stopped taking Christmas orders weeks ago, but the team will continue to make them as fast as they can – but its first come, first serve.



The Moreno family has been in the business of selling tamales in east Dallas since 1984. Jesse Moreno, Sr., assembles the tamales by hand in the back, while son Jesse, Jr. and daughter Maria take care of the front of house.



Jesse Sr. is known around these parts as the “Tamale Master.” He said his tamales are equal parts tradition, and a little something special.



“Absolutely, I learned this from my mom,” he said while placing freshly made masa inside a corn husk. “I think the secret here is that you really have to love what you do.”



Tamales are a combination of masa plus chicken, beef or pork, steamed inside a corn husk. There are a host of variations that can be made, and Watching Jesse Sr. fill husk after husk it’s hard to tell that there was a time he had to leave the kitchen.



“When I had my stroke, it was a very difficult time in my life, but I am blessed to be around,” he said of his 2005 medical scare. “But I got up, picked up my golf clubs and walked 18-holes.”



Moreno, who taught himself to fill corn husks with his eyes closed, got the idea for opening a tamale shop when his wife was pregnant with their first child many years ago. She had gotten a craving for Mexican food. After walking several blocks, they couldn’t find anyplace open nearby their home. So he vowed to open an eatery.



“Tamale means something wrapped, a little gift for Christmas,” he said. “I’m trying to bring this to Dallas, a little gift for us to understand each other.”



And people can’t wait to get their hands on some – that is If they can.



“I was in line yesterday at 11,” said customer Patti Wagner, who was near the front of the line on Thursday. “I was about 8 people back, and they said they sold out and said come back.”



Two sisters waiting to get a taste heard about La Popular from a friend and said they now know better. “Next Year we learned, pre-order,” one quipped, laughing.



Jesse Sr. arrives daily at 4 a.m. and leaves when the last order is filled. Jesse Jr. updates the shops twitter and Facebook pages to help keep people in the know about peak times and when tamales are fresh from the steam. Things will stay buzzing here through the New Year.



“To know that we’re making Christmas a little brighter for someone really makes a difference,” said Jesse Jr. “And that’s why we do it.”

