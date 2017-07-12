WFAA
Close

Send Me a text, get artwork in a reply

The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art has a new text feature where you can get art on demand. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.

Brandon Gray, KCEN 7:10 PM. CDT July 12, 2017

What do you want to see?

With a simple text message, The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will reply with a picture of art.

Send Me SFMOMA was created with a purpose to bring transparency to the museums art collection while engendering further exploration and discussion among users, according to Jay Mollica, SFMOMA’s creative technologist.

All users have to do is Text 572-51 with the words “send me” followed by a keyword, color, or emoji and a reply will be sent with a related artwork image.

The museum can only show 5 percent of its collection at galleries at any given time, However, Send Me SFMOMA will give users access to 34,678 pieces of art.

“If you were to walk past each artwork currently on view, you would walk almost seven miles,” Mollica wrote. “To show the museum’s entire collection at once would require the construction of another seventeen SFMOMAs and you would need to walk the equivalent of 1121.3 miles to see each piece.”

Many people on social media have shared their texts: 

 

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories