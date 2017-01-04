Sen. Cruz and Rep. DeSantis introduce congressional term limit bill

Ted Cruz thanks Texas Republicans for supporting his presidential bid in a Dallas speech on May 14, 2016. (The Texas Tribune/Bob Daemmrich)

WASHINGON, D.C. - A new constitutional amendment proposed by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) seeks to impose term limits on members of Congress. The amendment would limit U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms and U.S. Senators to two six-year terms.

Currently, there are no term limits on members of Congress. U.S. Senators may serve an unlimited number of six-year terms and members of the U.S. House of Representatives may serve an unlimited number of two-year terms.

“D.C. is broken, the American people resoundingly agreed on Election Day, and President-elect Donald Trump has committed to putting government back to work for the American people. It is well past time to put an end to the cronyism and deceit that has transformed Washington into a graveyard of good intentions.” Sen. Cruz said.



“Term limits are the first step towards reforming Capitol Hill,” said Rep. DeSantis.

“The time is now for Congress, with the overwhelming support of the American people, to submit this constitutional amendment to the states for speedy ratification. With control of a decisive majority of the states, the House of Representatives, and the Senate, we have a responsibility to answer the voters’ call-to-action. We must deliver.” Cruz continued.

“Term limits are the first step towards reforming Capitol Hill, eliminating the political elite and infusing Washington with new blood will restore the citizen legislature that our Founding Fathers envisioned. The American people have called for increased accountability and we must deliver. Senator Cruz has been instrumental in efforts to hold Congress accountable, and I look forward to working with him to implement term limits.” Rep. DeSantis said.

The authors of the bill also published an op-ed in the Washington Post to announce the introduction of the amendment to the Constitution in the 115th Congress.



U.S. Term Limits President Philip Blumel said “President Trump, Speaker Ryan and huge majorities of the American people are demanding term limits. Congress must listen and pass the Cruz-DeSantis amendment immediately."

Senators Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and David Perdue (R-Ga.) cosponsored the bill in the Senate.

Click here to read the full proposed amendment.

