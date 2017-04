Semi crash in Ellis County on April 24, 2017

ELLIS COUNTY -- Traffic delays should be expected in Waxahachie after a fiery semi crash.

The driver of the truck is okay, officials said.

The truck was carrying coffee creamer when it crashed and burst into flames.

Southbound lanes of I-35E are closed. Drivers should use Highway 77 as an alternate route.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

