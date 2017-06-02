What LeBron did moments after Cavaliers lost Game 1

(Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers / Facebook)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It was a disappointing loss Thursday for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, but LeBron James walked off the court with his head held high.

Making his way to the locker room after losing to the Golden State Warriors 113-91, LeBron turned around and offered his team mates a simple sign of encouragement. As the team walked by him in silence, he stuck out his hand and served up a series of high-fives.

The Cleveland Cavaliers posted video of the moment on their Facebook page. They titled it “Leadership.”

It quickly took social media by storm. The video was shared nearly 11,000 times and liked 54,000 times within four hours.

Game 2 of the 2017 Finals comes Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. See the full schedule HERE and watch live on WFAA.

