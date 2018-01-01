A Southwest Airlines jet (Photo: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images, Custom)

A Southwest flight departing Seattle for Baltimore was turned around due to a mechanical issue.

Flight 5489 was forced to return to Sea-Tac Airport for an issue with the plane's nose gear, according to Southwest Airlines.

Flight 5489 departed at 1:45 p.m. and was expected to reach Baltimore around 9:45 p.m. EST.

Residents in the around Olympia saw the plane flying low for about one hour. The plane was required to burn a certain amount of fuel before it could land back at Sea-Tac.

Another plane will take the passengers to Baltimore later tonight.

