A Southwest flight departing Seattle for Baltimore was turned around due to a mechanical issue.
Flight 5489 was forced to return to Sea-Tac Airport for an issue with the plane's nose gear, according to Southwest Airlines.
Flight 5489 departed at 1:45 p.m. and was expected to reach Baltimore around 9:45 p.m. EST.
Residents in the around Olympia saw the plane flying low for about one hour. The plane was required to burn a certain amount of fuel before it could land back at Sea-Tac.
Another plane will take the passengers to Baltimore later tonight.
© 2018 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs