Seattle to Baltimore flight turned around due to mechanical issue

Flight 5489 was turned around Monday night for an issue with the plane's nose gear.

KING 7:48 PM. CST January 01, 2018

A Southwest flight departing Seattle for Baltimore was turned around due to a mechanical issue.

Flight 5489 was forced to return to Sea-Tac Airport for an issue with the plane's nose gear, according to Southwest Airlines. 

Flight 5489 departed at 1:45 p.m. and was expected to reach Baltimore around 9:45 p.m. EST.

Residents in the around Olympia saw the plane flying low for about one hour. The plane was required to burn a certain amount of fuel before it could land back at Sea-Tac. 

Another plane will take the passengers to Baltimore later tonight.

 

