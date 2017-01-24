School choice battle heads to the capitol

Just before dawn, educators and parents loaded buses in North Texas to head to Austin.



Thousands of school choice advocates arrived at the Texas capitol Tuesday to rally as part of National School Choice Week.



Donell Ballard homeschool his 10-year-old son. He joined the others to get his voice heard.



“To me this is personal,” Ballard said. “I want to make sure that my son has access to that same education that everybody haves.”



School vouchers would allow parents to use public taxpayer money to pay to go to a private school if they choose. Governor Greg Abbott said school choice will be a priority this legislative session.



“Listen, all of these parents, they know it's not a Republican issue, it's not a Democrat issue, this is a civil rights issue. It is the right of every child, from every zip code across the state of Texas, to attend the school that is best for them,” Abbott said. “I will make the choice to sign it and authorize school choice in the state of Texas.”



Critics of school vouchers including Charles Luke, coordinator for the Coalition For Public Schools, argue the voucher program has the potential to completely dismantle public schools.



“The voucher programs that we’ve seen to date don’t’ provide accountability, they don’t provide specifically for the needs of the kids, programs around the country don’t necessarily do any better than public schools do, and in some cases they do worse,” he said. “I’d like for him (Gov. Abbott) to say at least that if I see a bill on school choice, at the very least, I’d like him to say I’ll look it over. You’ve got to see what’s in a bill before you sign it.”



Without a formal bill signed into law, the debate continues.

Copyright 2016 WFAA