CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi police are investigating a four-person stabbing which left two critically injured Wednesday night at the 1200 block of Cambridge Drive near Ray High School.

"Everything was fine it was nice and quiet as soon as they got done singing the offender just jumped up and attacked him," said Lt. Jay Clement.

Some brave parishioners jumped into action to try to subdue the 30-year-old suspect.

Police said there were about ten people inside the home and others outside the home, making their way in for the service. Police tell 3News the pastor was the first person attacked and he was struck in the chest.

A band member was then stabbed in the neck, and two other people were punctured in the hands and arms as they tried to tackle the suspect.

Witness told police it was a regular service and then chaos erupted.

"Everything was fine it was nice and quiet as soon as they got done singing the offender just jumped up and attacked him," Clement said.

"I don't know what religion they are or anything, but I know they do a lot of singing there's a lot of noises coming from the house they've been meeting here pretty regularly," said Anthony Fonseca, neighbor.

Police said the church members had been gathering at the pastor's home every day as part of a 40-day pledge.

Witnesses told police that the suspect had been a parishioner for some time and they had no idea he was able of this.

The suspects identified has yet to be revealed and he is facing four counts of aggravated assault.

This is a developing story stay with 3News for the latest.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV