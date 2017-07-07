SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno to be laid to rest

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio will say goodbye to police officer Miguel Moreno. The 32-year-old's funeral is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday.

Officer Moreno’s family is kind enough to share his final services with the public.

San Antonio police expect officers from all over of the state to come. They've even fielded calls about this funeral from as far away as New York and Canada.

The nine-year veteran was fatally wounded in the line of duty last Thursday and he would end his watch as an officer of the law a week ago Friday.

Moreno was not married or didn't have any children. He is survived by his grandparents, parents, three sisters and a brother. His brother, who is also a member of SAPD, will speak at his funeral.

Also on the program is Governor Greg Abbott, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and, of course, chief William McManus.

Moreno was a proud graduate of Lanier High School and the University of Texas.

He becomes the 55th officer killed in the line of duty for San Antonio police since 1857. The first officer, Frederick Fieldstrup, was shot to death as well.

