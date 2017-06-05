SAPD: Child found safe, suspect fatally shot by police

SAN ANTONIO – The man witnesses accuse of shooting and killing the mother of his 1-year-old child was fatally shot by State Troopers in Gonzales County Monday afternoon, DPS troopers say.

Authorities said 37-year-old Adrian Hardeman was on the run when he crashed his vehicle on Highway 90 and County Road 364.

Troopers responded to the scene to investigate the one-vehicle crash and reported that the suspect was armed. Officers fatally shot him at the scene around 2:45 p.m.

Hardeman is accused shooting the mother of his child and fleeing the murder scene with the baby Monday afternoon.

SAPD confirmed the 1-year-old had been found safe at her grandfather's house around 3:15 p.m.

The shooting happened around noon Monday when police were called to the 2100 block of Northeast Loop 410.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the 37-year-old Adrian Hardeman and the 34-year-old woman were estranged. He went to the woman’s home and knocked on the door to try and reconcile with her. Police said the victim didn’t want anything to do with him.

Hardeman then left in a Mercedes but came back in a purple pickup. McManus said Hardeman broke through the window of the home and fatally shot the woman in a back room.

Hardeman then took the 1-year-old child and fled in the vehicle, police said.

