San Antonio woman's tamale-making hack video goes viral

A San Antonio woman said she was shocked to see a tamale-making tutorial for her daughter explode on Facebook earlier this month.

Christina Fuentes Rosendahl said the video may owe its success to her 'hack' of using a tamale press lined with plastic wrapping to help keep the masa intact.

Rosendahl said that she made pork tamales in the video, but she has a recipe for beef tamales as well.

Rosendahl said she's been making tamales this way for 20 years, and that she actually learned the process from her little sister, Nora.

She said she couldn't believe the response to the video. As of January 11, it had been viewed 20 million times.

Rosendahl said her secret recipe could be yours too, but it will cost ya. She is selling a downloadable version on Etsy for $2.08 per copy.

