'It was a mistake': Round Rock attorney resigns after controversial Betsy DeVos tweet

Rob Ranco tweets about Secretary of Education Rob Ranco.

AUSTIN - UPDATE: KVUE's Jenni Lee has confirmed that Robert Ranco resigned after his tweet from Friday about Betsy DeVos received significant backlash.

Carlson Law Firm released the following statement to KVUE after Ranco's resignation:

For those of you who are wondering why this took so long, let me start by saying that this firm is a family and believe it's up to me to show the same loyalty that I ask of my people. I wasn't going to make a rash decision about a member of this family just to appease people on social media.

That said, I considered the health of everyone in our organization, promised my partners and my employees that we would act according to the values of our firm, and sat down to speak with Mr. Ranco.

In the end, we came to the same two conclusions:

With over 150 employees - 75% or whom are women - anyone in our company advocating or even expressing apathy towards sexual assault is affront to all victims and a line that simply cannot be uncrossed.

This has been an enormous distraction that has taken us away from the mission of our firm, which is to care for and help people.

Understanding and accepting this, Rob is taking full responsibility and choosing to resign.

As a man of faith, believer in forgiveness, and longtime friend, it is my sincere hope that Rob with learn from this experience and go on to have a very successful career.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Round Rock attorney is catching backlash after making a controversial tweet about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos this weekend.

Robert Ranco posted a tweet Friday that said, "I'm not wishing for it... but I'd be ok if #BetsyDeVos was sexually assaulted. #SexualAssault #TitleIX."

Ranco has since deleted the tweet and his account.

Ranco sent KVUE the following statement Sunday, in response to the tweet:

"My tweet from Friday was a mistake. I take full responsibility from it. It was my mistake and nobody else's and I apologize. I'll be working continuously moving forward to make it for my mistake. I hope that Secretary DeVos and anyone else who was offended, impacted, shocked by my actions that they can find it in their hearts to forgive me."

Ranco's tweet came two days after DeVos vowed to replace "this failed system" and promised to make sure the rights of all sides involved are respected, according to a report from USA Today.

Every survivor of sexual misconduct must be taken seriously," DeVos said. "Every student accused of sexual misconduct must know that guilt is not predetermined."

Ranco said he would make another statement on the incident Monday.

