First Lady Rosalynn Carter recovering from surgery

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (L) and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter attend the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honoring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is recovering from a surgery this morning.

According to The Carter Center, she had surgery to "remove troubling scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine caused by removal of a cyst many years ago."

The 90-year-old is in Atlanta recovering at Emory University Hospital where she will remain for rest and recovery. The Carter Center called the surgery a success.

In January, President Jimmy Carter told members of his Plains, Georgia church that he plant to reduce the number of weeks each month that he will teach Sunday school.

