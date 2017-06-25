19-year old driver killed in Arlington road rage incident

Arlington Police say a 19-year old driver was killed in a road rage incident along I-20 near the Matlock exit on Sunday June 25, 2017. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Dylan Spaid, of Grand Prairie.

Investigators believe that the white pickup had entered the freeway at IH 20 at Cooper and was traveling in the outside lane of IH 20 approaching Matlock. A witness reported that a black 4-door passenger sedan with dark tinted windows had pulled up alongside the pickup truck and fired at least one shot through a rolled down passenger side window.

Witnesses believe there were at least two occupants in this black sedan. The black sedan continued traveling eastbound on IH 20 after the incident. Detectives believe that the sedan had silver rims and low profile, possibly after-market wheels.

Lt. Christopher Cook with Arlington Police said Sunday night the female passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries and is assisting detectives.

"You can imagine the trauma that she's gone through," Cook said. "This was her boyfriend - they were actually headed to Grand Prairie. He'd just got off work and picked her up and she said that they were involved in some kind of incident. We don't know if it was over failing to yield to each other but right when they got on the freeway they had an incident with this dark colored sedan."

