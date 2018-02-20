Rifle, evidence removed from Jackson Township student's home

(Photo: Dorsena Drakeford, WKYC)

JACKSON TWP - WKYC Channel 3 cameras were the only ones present when investigators removed a rifle from the home where the student who fired the shot at Jackson Middle School lives.

The house is just three miles down the road from the school.

Investigators also removed documents, a video game console, and bags of evidence from the home.

Helen Young lives next door. She says the events at the school stunned the neighborhood.

"Imagine what a shock, especially with what just happened in Florida," she told WKYC Channel 3's Dorsena Drakeford. "I just couldn't believe it when I heard it. Nothing like that has ever happened since I've lived here. I mean this is a quiet neighborhood."

At 6 on @wkyc: We’re live at the home of the kid who shot himself. Neighbors say he was quiet and reserved but earlier today, the FBI and police were making a lot of noise searching the home. Details in an hour. pic.twitter.com/IYbc5XreNS — Dorsena Drakeford (@dorsena_news) February 20, 2018

The student's stepfather talked to our crews. He said the whole family is "very broken up," and asked for privacy at this time.

