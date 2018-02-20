Rifle, evidence removed from Jackson Middle School shooter's home

(Photo: Dorsena Drakeford, WKYC)

JACKSON TWP - WKYC Channel 3 cameras were the only ones present when investigators removed a rifle from the home where the student who fired the shot at Jackson Middle School lives.

The house is just three miles down the road from the school.

Investigators also removed documents, a video game console, and bags of evidence from the home.

Helen Young lives next door. She says the family moved there about 2 years ago.

"Imagine what a shock, especially with what just happened in Florida," she told WKYC Channel 3's Dorsena Drakeford. "I just couldn't believe it when I heard it. Nothing like that has ever happened since I've lived here. I mean this is a quiet neighborhood."

Helen says there are so many questions about why a student would bring a gun to school in the first place, but there's enough information to send shockwaves throughout the neighborhood.

"I thought 'oh my gosh' and he was just a nice young man, I thought he was nice, kind of shy," she added when asked about her neighbor.

Shy and reserved, but kind.

Channel 3 also talked with some 7th and 8th graders who rode the bus with the student.

8th grader Jaylyn Miller noticed there was something a little suspicious when she saw him this morning.

7th grader Eli Weise added, "I looked in the bathroom and I just saw him laying on the ground, I was nervous."

Eli wasn't just nervous about what led to the shooting, he was also nervous about what could have happened. "I kept hearing like that he brought a gun to school and I was like 'holy crap, this kid that rides my bus had a gun. He was like the last person I'd expect to do that."

"It was ...I don't really have words for it. It's crazy to think this world is like that," Jaylyn added.

The student's stepfather talked to our crews. He said the whole family is "very broken up," and asked for privacy at this time.

