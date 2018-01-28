Retired FW teacher gets rare State of The Union opportunity

(Photo: Goins, David)

Even before you walk in her front door, Charmion Johnson-Polk has a lesson plan.

Her yard has signs like "you can't scare me, I teach" and "to teach is to touch a life forever".

This retired Fort Worth educator still loves to teach and the walls of her home are a history class of sorts.

"You have to believe in yourself and once you believe in yourself you have to be the best of whatever you are," Johnson-Polk said.

Johnson-Polk wanted her students in the mid 1980’s to learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, so the Dunbar Middle School physical eduction and music teacher started the “King Kids of America” – a youth group that sang hymns, recited King speeches – and traveled all over.

On Tuesday night, Johnson-Polk will get to travel again, this time to Washington D.C.

"I never dreamed that I would be getting up in the gallery to see or to hear a president speak," Johnson-Polk said.

She will attend the first State of The Union for President Donald Trump as a guest of Fort Worth Congressman Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth.

"I think it's a real honor to attend any sitting president's occasion like that," Johnson-Polk said. "I will be listening to hear what are his plans to bring us closer - the people of the United States."

