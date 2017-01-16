Retired astronaut Gene Cernan has died at 82

Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, has died at the age of 82, according to NASA. (NASA photo)

Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, has died at the age of 82, according to NASA.

Cernan was one of 14 astronauts selected by NASA in October 1963. He left his mark on the history of exploration by flying three times in space, twice to the moon.

He was a pilot on Gemini IX in 1966 and became the second American to walk in space.

In 1969, Cernan flew to the moon on Apollo 10.

On his third and final space flight, Cernan was the commander of Apollo 17 in 1972. It was the last scheduled manned mission to the moon for the United States.





Gene Cernan: "We leave as we came, and God willing, we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind." (NASA photo)

Cernan and Apollo 17 crewmate Harrison Schmitt spent three days on the lunar surface. As he followed Schmitt into the lunar lander for the return home, Cernan offered this message: "We leave as we came, and God willing, we shall return, with peace and hope for all mankind."

Cernan also traced the initials of his 9-year-old daughter into the dust of the lunar surface.

Cernan and his Apollo 17 crew set several new records for manned space flight that include: longest manned lunar landing flight (301 hours 51 minutes); longest lunar surface extravehicular activities (22 hours 6 minutes); largest lunar sample return (an estimated 115 kg (249 lbs.); and longest time in lunar orbit (147 hours 48 minutes).

In a 2007 interview for NASA's oral histories, Cernan said, "I keep telling Neil Armstrong that we painted that white line in the sky all the way to the Moon down to 47,000 feet so he wouldn't get lost, and all he had to do was land. Made it sort of easy for him."

In September, 1973, Cernan assumed additional duties as Special Assistant to the Program Manager of the Apollo spacecraft Program at the Johnson Space Center. He played a key role in the joint United States/Soviet Union Apollo-Soyuz mission.

He retired from NASA in 1976.

The retired U.S. Navy Captain was awarded two NASA Distinguished Service Medals, the NASA Exceptional Service Medal, the JSC Superior Achievement Award, two Navy Distinguished Service Medals, the Navy Astronaut Wings, the Navy Distinguished Flying Cross and was inducted into the U.S. Space Hall of Fame.

Cernan is survived by his wife Jan, three daughters and one grandchild.

(© 2017 KHOU)