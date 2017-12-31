Restaurants and bars not expecting stellar NYE profit due to weather

Andy “Keno” Buettner, a manager at Anvil Pub, says he’d been watching the forecast the last week and wasn’t thrilled to see how cold it was going to be.

DALLAS—Cold and nasty weather visited Dallas on New Year’s Eve, turning what is usually one of the biggest nights for bars and restaurants into an evening with many revelers on the couch.

Temperatures dropped throughout the night, staying below freezing and colder. At times, the wind chill sat in the teens—making a walk or just standing outside unbearable.

In Fort Worth, Sundance Square canceled its outdoor fireworks show and music on Saturday due to the forecast. Around Dallas, WFAA found several smaller venues pulled the plug on their events too.

Bars and restaurants in Deep Ellum stayed confident, hoping that a lot of people get out and embrace the cold.

Andy “Keno” Buettner, a manager at Anvil Pub, says he’d been watching the forecast the last week and wasn’t thrilled to see how cold it was going to be.

However, he didn’t get too worried about attendance because most folks choose to take a ride-sharing service to the bar anyway.

“That’s what Uber, Lyft, and public transportation are for,” he said. "Get off the fence, and come out.”

Over the phone, bars near the Omni Hotel and in Uptown told WFAA that they were expecting large crowds despite the weather.

Many watch parties surrounding the fireworks show at Reunion Tower were sold out, according to the venue’s website.

Whether businesses end up turning a profit or not, Buettner says he just wants to enjoy the night.

“I’m just looking forward to everybody coming out and having fun.”

