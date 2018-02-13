An Oregon Army National Guard Helicopter crew at Mt. Hood. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. — A climber who fell 700-1,000 feet and was critically injured on Mount Hood was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said.

Seven more climbers on the mountain in deteriorating conditions caused by warm weather, officials said. A rescue operation for four of those climbers continues. One of those climbers suffered an injury but it's not life-threatening. The other three climbers are making it down the mountain on their own.

We are assisting 4 climbers to safety. An additional 3 climbers are safely making their way down the mountain without assistance. pic.twitter.com/7o1vjy68eO — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) February 14, 2018

Rough weather is expected on the mountain early Wednesday morning, at around 1 a.m.

The climber fell in the Hogsback area around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. That's at an elevation of approximately 10,500 feet.

A Black Hawk helicopter crew arrived from Salem and reached the group of climbers around 1 p.m. A paramedic was lowered to the mountain, and loaded the injured climber into a secure stretcher. The climber was lifted into the helicopter at 1:35 p.m. and flown to a Portland hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Office of Emergency Management officials confirmed that the climber who fell was on the way up to the summit, without using ropes, and fell 700-1,000 feet. Three other members of that party performed CPR until the helicopter arrived.

Approximately 40 rescue volunteers are at the scene. Crews from Portland Mountain Rescue, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue and the Air Force Rescue Squad are on the mountain. Another helicopter crew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island also responded to search for additional climbers.

Steve Rollins of Portland Mountain Rescue says Hogsback is the most popular climbing route on the mountain.

“Hogsback is a steep spine that goes from the crater of the volcano up toward the summit, approximately 800 feet in length,” Rollins said.

Rollins said a fallen climber is not an uncommon occurrence this time of year.

The Hogsback area of Mount Hood.

© 2018 KGW-TV