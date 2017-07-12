Pilot uninjured after single-engine plane crashes into Lake Travis

(Photo: Submitted by Kyle Greer)

A pilot was rescued without injury after his single-engine plane crashed into Lake Travis Wednesday evening, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

The Pedernales Fire Department said they received the call reporting a pilot in distress around 8 p.m.

ATCEMS said the only person on the plane was the pilot, a man in his 40s. PFD firefighters found the him uninjured on the wing of the plane.

Officials said the plane is meant for water landings and they believe it flipped while the pilot was trying to land on the lake.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the plane was three-fourths of the way underwater when first responders arrived on the scene.

The plane was towed to shore and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

