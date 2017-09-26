Reports: Texas oil worker kidnapped overseas

Yemeni soldiers block streets around the presidential palace in Sanaa on January 19, 2015 during fierce clashes between the presidential guard and members of the Shiite Huthi movement, as tensions ran high in theYemeni capital since the Huthis abducted the president's chief of staff Awad bin Mubarak on January 17, 2015 in a bid to extract changes to a draft constitution he has been overseeing. AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED HUWAIS (Photo credit should read MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MOHAMMED HUWAIS, This content is subject to copyright.)

HOUSTON – There are multiple reports an oil worker from East Texas has been kidnapped in Yemen.

The Longview News-Journal reports Danny Lavone Burch, 63, was taken from his car on a busy street in the Yemeni capital.

"They did it in broad daylight in front of everyone," Nadia Forsa, Burch's wife, told The New York Times.

Burch attended White Oak High School and Kilgore College in East Texas. He has worked in Yemen since the late 1980s.

Family members say he most recently worked as a mechanic and cement technician at Safer, a Yemeni state-owned oil company.

The NYT reports many Westerners have been abducted over the years in Yemen, poor country that has been “roiled” by civil conflicts.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for Burch’s kidnapping.

