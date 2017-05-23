Report: Small amounts of alcohol increases risk of breast cancer

Photo Courtesy: Getty Images (Photo: Rita Zerner / EyeEm)

DALLAS - Researchers have long contended that excessive drinking can be linked to increased risk of breast cancer. The key word being excessive.



Now a new report, from the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research found that even small amounts of alcoholic drinks increase the risk of post- and pre-menopausal breast cancers.

Drinking 10 grams of alcohol a day – around a small glass of wine, 8-ounces of beer or 1 ounce of hard liquor — increases the risk of breast cancer by 5 percent for pre-menopausal women and 9 percent for postmenopausal women. The report analyzed 119 studies involving 12-million women, and 260,000 cases of breast cancer.



But not everyone is buying the science.



“I’m not so concerned about it,” said Baylor University Medical Center’s Dr. Michael Grant who specializes in breast cancer, adding that when it comes to drinking moderation is key. “I think it’s okay to drink a glass a wine a day, but you got to be doing the other stuff to.”



That other stuff, which is also backed up in the report, includes exercise and a healthy diet to help reduce the risk of breast cancer. The report may be slightly skewed because of self-reporting, grant said. In other words, the subjects polled may not have been forthcoming with their total alcohol consumption. The report also left out genetics, he said.



“Obesity and lack of exercise are actually worse problems than drinking one drink a day,” Grant said.



Alcohol is mainly processed by the liver … but also in breast tissue. According the report, the way alcohol may influence breast cancer risk remains “uncertain and are likely complex.”



“Don’t freak out just yet,” Grant said.

