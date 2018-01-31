Rep. Bill Flores and wife among passengers in GOP train crash

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided in Crozet with what appeared to be a garbage truck on Wednesday. (Photo: Laura Peters/The News Leader)

A train carrying GOP lawmakers, including local Representative Bill Flores and his wife Gina, collided with a trash truck near Charlottesville, Virginia this morning.

The train to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has hit a truck that was trying to cross tracks. Gina and I are okay. More news later. Posted by Rep. Bill Flores on Wednesday, January 31, 2018

The train was on its way to a GOP retreat in West Virginia. NBC news reports one person is dead in the crash and another is seriously injured. No lawmakers, staff or spouses were seriously injured in the crash.

