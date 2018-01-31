WFAA
Rep. Bill Flores and wife among passengers in GOP train crash

KAGS 5:20 PM. CST January 31, 2018

A train carrying GOP lawmakers, including local Representative Bill Flores and his wife Gina, collided with a trash truck near Charlottesville, Virginia this morning.

 

 

The train was on its way to a GOP retreat in West Virginia.  NBC news reports one person is dead in the crash and another is seriously injured.  No lawmakers, staff or spouses were seriously injured in the crash.

