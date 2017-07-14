Remaining victims have been identified from Tuesday's I-35 crash

Courtesy: Meghan Cutbirth

WACO - All three victims from Tuesday's fatal accident on Interstate 35 have now been identified.

Waco Police identified the deceased truck driver in Tuesday's triple-fatal crash on I-35 near S. Valley Mills Drive as Eugene Watts III, 31, of Arlington, according to Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

Friday, Waco Police identified the remaining two victims as Jennifer Cludius and Karen Barganier, mother and daughter from New Braunfels. The family has been notified of the deaths.

The fiery crash involved four 18-wheelers with trailers and two passenger vehicles.





