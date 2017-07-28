Recipe: Morel Cognac Sauce

Morel Cognac Sauce
Courtesy of Chef Tony Street of Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse
Ingredients:
· 4 tablespoons olive oil
· 1 cup minced shallots
· 2 tbsp chopped garlic
· 2 tbsp steak seasoning
· 4 oz. morels
· 1 cup plus 3 oz. brandy
· 3 oz. mushroom liquid
· 1 bag demi-glace
· 1 cup whipping cream
Procedure:
1. Soak the morels in enough water to cover and add 3 oz. brandy
2. In a sauce pot, sauté shallots and garlic in olive oil until brown
3. Remove morels from liquid reserving the liquid and cut each mushroom in to 4 pieces
4. Strain the mushrooms until all liquid is gone
5. Add mushrooms to the pot and stir for 1 minute
6. Add brandy and let flame out
7. Add demi-glace and cream simmer for about 20 minutes until thick
