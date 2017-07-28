Recipe: Morel Cognac Sauce

Morel Cognac Sauce

Courtesy of Chef Tony Street of Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse

Ingredients:

· 4 tablespoons olive oil

· 1 cup minced shallots

· 2 tbsp chopped garlic

· 2 tbsp steak seasoning

· 4 oz. morels

· 1 cup plus 3 oz. brandy

· 3 oz. mushroom liquid

· 1 bag demi-glace

· 1 cup whipping cream

Procedure:

1. Soak the morels in enough water to cover and add 3 oz. brandy

2. In a sauce pot, sauté shallots and garlic in olive oil until brown

3. Remove morels from liquid reserving the liquid and cut each mushroom in to 4 pieces

4. Strain the mushrooms until all liquid is gone

5. Add mushrooms to the pot and stir for 1 minute

6. Add brandy and let flame out

7. Add demi-glace and cream simmer for about 20 minutes until thick

