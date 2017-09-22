Recipe: Lasagna Grilled Cheese

Lasagna Grilled Cheese
Ingredients:
16 oz. mozzarella, sliced
15 oz. ricotta
2 Tbsp. grated parmesan
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp. fresh garlic, chopped
16 oz. ground beef
8 slices Italian bread
2 Tbsp. softened butter
1 tsp. garlic powder
16 oz. Cucina Antica marinara sauce, divided
Directions:
1. In a mixing bowl combine ricotta, 1 Tbsp. parmesan, black pepper, garlic and basil. Set aside.
2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir the ground beef until it is completely browned, approximately 7-10 min.
3. Lay out bread, butter one side and dust with garlic powder and remaining parmesan.
4. On the non-buttered side of 4 pieces spread the ricotta mixture (about 1-2 Tbsp. on each piece). Layer the ground beef on the ricotta, followed by the slices of mozzarella. On the remaining 4 pieces, spread 1-2 Tbsp. Cucina Antica and place on the mozzarella to close the sandwiches.
5. Move to a preheated pan on medium heat and cook for approximately 90 seconds, pressing down with a spatula. Flip and repeat until golden brown.
6. Remove, cut and serve with remaining tomato sauce to dip or cover sandwich.
