Recipe for Cadbury cream, chocolate cake for Easter

Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

* 2 cups all-purpose flour

* 2 cups sugar

* ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

* 2 teaspoons baking powder

* 1½ teaspoons baking soda

* 1 teaspoon salt

* 1 cup buttermilk

* ½ cup vegetable oil

* 2 large eggs

* 2 teaspoons vanilla

* 1 cup hot water

1. Preheat oven to 350º F.

2. Prepare two 9-inch cake pans by coating with butter or shortening and lightly flouring.

For the cake:

1. Add flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, salt to a large bowl. Sift together to fully incorporate

2. Add milk, vegetable oil, eggs, and vanilla to flour mixture. Mix together on medium speed until well blended, about 2 minutes.

3. Reduce speed to low and slowly add hot water, mix until fully incorporated.

4. Pour cake batter between the two prepared cake pans. Bake for 30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the center of the cake.

5. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes.

6. Remove from the pan and cool completely before frosting

Buttercream Frosting

Ingredients

* 4 cups powdered sugar

* 2/3 cup butter or margarine, softened

* 2 teaspoons vanilla

* 2 to 3 tablespoons milk

* 1T Mango puree

1. In medium bowl, mix powdered sugar and butter with electric mixer on low speed. Mix in vanilla and 1 tablespoon of the milk.

2. Gradually beat in just enough remaining milk to make frosting smooth and spreadable. If frosting is too thick, mix in more milk, a few drops at a time. If frosting becomes too thin, mix in a small amount of powdered sugar.

3. Separate 1 Cup frosting and mix 1T mango puree and 2 drops yellow food coloring, mix completely

