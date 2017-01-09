Real stories of loss behind Dallas' spiking 2016 murder count

Alvin Joseph loved to have a good time. He loved to dance. He was a big guy with an even bigger heart.



Ten months after he was killed walking his dog, his family is no closer to find out who killed the fun-loving father of twin 9-year-old girls.



“He was a fun guy,” says his grandmother, Harline Anderson. “He was very serious. He loved his family. He was just a happy go lucky person, and honest to god loved his family.”



Harline cries for herself, her daughter and his girls. She can’t talk about the loss of her 32-year-old grandson without crying.



“The girls they'll talk about their dad,” she said. “They're frustrated. Now they're nine. And they don't know anything. And it's hard.”



Like many big cities across the nation, Dallas experienced a spike in murders in 2016.



A total of 172 people were murdered last year -- a 26.5 percent increase over the prior year totaling the most killings in a year since 2008. Only 49 percent of those were murders were solved.



“It was a very difficult and trying year,” Interim Police Chief David Pughes acknowledged before the city’s Public Safety Committee Monday.



He briefed the council on the city’s 2015 crime numbers. The chief told the council committee that many of the city’s murders are connected to drug activity.



“In many of these homicides, we believe we know who the suspect is but we have no cooperation to go forward with prosecution,” Pughes said. “It takes witnesses that are willing to come forward to solve homicides cases….”



Behind the grim numbers are the heartbroken loved ones featured in News 8’s Dying in Dallas series.



Jean-Claude Pratts, an up and coming marketing professional and Afghan War veteran, was shot and dumped in a field in Oak Cliff in April. He would have been 34 last Saturday.



His uncle Tony Millsap calls the detective every month on the anniversary of Jean-Claude’s death.



“Not knowing anything is the part that makes it so hard,” said Millsap of DeSoto.”You’re just hoping that somebody will get caught and have to account for it. It’s just why? What was so bad that you had to take his life?”



It’s left him feeling that the case may never be solved.



“People can literally get away with murder,” Millsap said. “I think they get away with it a lot more than they get caught.”



The family of Joseph Hunt also has been left devastated. He was shot and killed in May as he came home from work. Police think it was a case of mistaken identity.



His mother celebrated what would have been his 46th birthday Sunday.



“I’ve been very emotional all day long,” says his mother, Helen Hunt. “It’s a really heavy burden because I don’t know who did it. Every day I’m living with this heart in my heart.”



Debra Ann Williams, a woman in a wheel chair, was killed when her apartment was fire bombed in May. News 8 was there as she was buried last spring.



“For this to happen didn't make any sense,” her daughter, Latricia Banks told News 8.



And then there were the five police officers killed in July's downtown Dallas attacks. Who could make sense of something to horrific.



“Just like all those officers lost they live, I hurt. I cried. I thought about them and it was sad,” she says sobbing. “My grandbaby lost his life out walking his dog.”



Harline wears a button with Alvin's picture on it. That way he's never far from her heart.



“We miss him. The person that did it I don’t understand how he can live with himself,” she said, “because God has judgment day but I can forgive him because I want to die and see my baby.”

Copyright 2016 WFAA