RAW VIDEO: Children rescued from burning RV in Arlington

Somewhere near Rowlett, officers put down a spike strip, which punctured the RV's tires but didn't stop the vehicle. Kelly continued down I-30 as the RV caught fire, eventually stopping in Arlington near Cooper Street, close to Six Flags Over Texas, at about 4:30 a.m. Kelly then let the children out of the RV. As police ran to grab them, they heard a single gunshot from inside the vehicle, Cook said.  Full Story: http://on.wfaa.com/2qmYfy3  

WFAA 2:51 PM. CDT May 25, 2017

