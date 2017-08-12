Protests break out over Confederate monument in Travis Park

Protests broke out over a confederate monument in downtown Saturday. (PHOTO: Sue Calberg/ Special to KENS5.com) (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Protesters rallied for and against keeping a Confederate statue in downtown's Travis Park Saturday.

KENS 5's crew at the scene said a brief fight broke out among protesters, and video from someone attending the rally showed people walking in the area with guns.

A rally against keeping the monument, featuring a group called "No Hate, No Fear" was scheduled for 1 p.m., while a rally in support of it was set for 2 p.m.

At least one arrest was made at the scene, however, it was not immediately clear whether anyone was seriously injured.

