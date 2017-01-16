Protesters call for FW stock show boycott

FORT WORTH -- The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo honored the history and heritage of black cowboys today, as protesters stood outside and urged a boycott.

It was the annual Cowboys of Color rodeo, where minority cowboys took center stage on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

"What you see today is the best of west," said Jim Austin, co-founder of the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum in Fort Worth.

Austin helped create and organize this rodeo, and he's made it his mission to honor the history of minority cowboys, founding his museum. Growing up in New Jersey, he said he had no idea about the important role black cowboys played in the American West.

"I didn't realize that 40% of the cowboys were black, hispanic and native American," he said.

Inside the arena, stands were crowded with families, but outside there were some protesters holding signs. Some black leaders have called for an economic boycott of the Stock Show and and Rodeo this year, one of Fort Worth's events.

They want to draw attention to the city's handling of the Craig family in the wake of the incident with William Martin captured on a viral video. They want charges against the family dropped, among other demands.

"No justice, no money," said protester Jasmine Rogers. "I'm not going to go in and spend money with this family still has charges."

Still, it didn't seem to keep crowds away. Ken Nelson brought his 7-year-old grandson for a chance to see the animals and to see cowboys who look like him, something Nelson waqsn't exposed to in his youth.

"Didn't see too many black cowboys, so this is pretty cool," Nelson said.

He said that the rodeo is not the place to protest today, and wanted the focus to remain on the cowboys in the arena.

"I think we should make sure everyone gets a chance to recognize what they do," he said.

