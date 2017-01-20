Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS – A month out from the start of the corruption trial of John Wiley Price, new court filings are shedding light on how the long-serving Dallas County commissioner will defend himself against allegations that he sold his vote for hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

The filings also lay out the breadth of the government’s evidence against Price.

This week, Price, his co-defendant and longtime assistant Dapheny Fain, and prosecutors all filed their exhibit and witness lists.

In order to prove the allegations in their 106-page indictment, the government will come armed with more than 2,000 exhibits. The exhibits range from copies of Price’s various oaths of office from his years as a commissioner, to bank, phone, email and tax records.

The government’s witness list includes 150 names, although it’s unlikely that all will be called. In addition to a bevy of FBI agents, current and retired, also on the list are Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins; former Dallas County judges Jim Foster and Margaret Keliher and former Dallas City Manager Mary Suhm. The list also includes dozens of county officials, Price associates and representatives from businesses who sought county contracts.

Both the defense and prosecution listed as a witness H. Ross Perot Jr., son of billionaire and former third-party presidential candidate Ross Perot.

Perot Jr. is chairman of Hillwood and owner of AllianceTexas, the massive commercial and transportation hub in north Fort Worth. He will likely testify about a competitive “inland port” logistics hub in southern Dallas. Prosecutors say Price stymied that project – located in his own precinct – to the benefit of AllianceTexas. The Perots are not accused of any crimes.

Price's exhibit list is 22 pages long, listing mostly email and other correspondence pertaining to contracts on which he voted.

Price’s witness list includes 40 names, including Michael Eric Dyson, a nationally-known radio host, academic and civil rights activist. According to court documents, Dyson will expound on Price’s “independence and stature within the African American community.” He will also talk about commissioner’s “flamboyance,” referring to Price's years of pull-no-punches behavior calling out racism in government and his years of organizing and participating in countless public protests.

Price also plans to call former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk, who most recently served as trade representative for President Barack Obama. Kirk will testify about the reputation and former prominence of Kathy Nealy, a former Democratic political consultant and close Price associate. Nealy is also charged in the same bribery conspiracy as Price, but will receive a separate trial.

Nealy is also on Price’s witness list, which says that she will tell jurors about, among other things, the commissioner's "flamboyance and her encouragement of that.” It’s unclear if Nealy’s lawyers will let her testify for Price and Fain, as her statements could be used against her in her own trial.

Others on Price’s roster of witnesses include radio host and businessman Willis Johnson, county commissioner Mike Cantrell, former Dallas city councilwoman Vonceil Hill, legendary southern Dallas pastor Dr. Zan Holmes and former Dallas Cowboy and businessman Pettis Norman, among others.

Jury selection begins Feb. 21. Both sides convene for a pretrial hearing Monday before U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn.

John Wiley Price witness list by JasonTrahan on Scribd

Government witness list John Wiley Price trial by JasonTrahan on Scribd

John Wiley Price exhibit list by JasonTrahan on Scribd

Government exhibit list John Wiley Price trial by JasonTrahan on Scribd

Copyright 2016 WFAA