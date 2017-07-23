Proposed Keller tennis club faces lawsuit as economic incentive vote looms

A proposed private tennis club that has faced months of scrutiny is now facing another hurdle: a lawsuit.

Filed by the Johnson Road Coalition, the legal maneuver is the latest attempt to halt the Birch Tennis Club, which would be built on pasture land that backs up to homeowners on Johnson Road.

"These buildings are 46 feet tall, 300 feet wide," says Brian Campbell, one of the central organizers of the group.

Campbell and dozens of others initially opposed the project largely because of giant "bubble domes," that would've housed indoor courts. The city council rejected that plan in April 8.

But then Taylor Dent, of the Dent Tennis Academy, returned to city planners with a proposal for fixed structures.

The latest proposal has gained momentum with a Tuesday vote looming on a necessary incentive package.

Campbell maintains that neighbors still oppose the project, largely now because there are questions over financing and zoning variances.

"We have a concern about the viability financially, but also about taxpayer dollars being used for a private club," says Campbell.

Dent said on Sunday that he couldn't talk about the lawsuit yet, but that he would be at Tuesday's meeting to openly answer questions.

In a March story with WFAA, he outlined why the project could be a big win for Keller, noting that the growing tennis industry lacks a top-notch facility in Keller.

"If you play tennis, you will express how much of a need there is for indoors courts in this area," said Dent.

The council's special meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday at city hall. Both supporters and folks opposing the club are expected to attend.

