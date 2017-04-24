Pollo Tropical closing 30 more stores; parent company plans brand relaunch

The parent company of Taco Cabana and Pollo Tropical is shuttering 30 company-owned restaurants as it prepares to “relaunch” both brands.

Fiesta Restaurant Group announced Monday that it plans to close 30 Pollo Tropical restaurants in North Texas, Austin and Nashville. The closures will happen Monday, and where possible, impacted employees will be offered jobs at nearby Fiesta restaurants.

Five of the locations in Texas could be rebranded as Taco Cabana units. With the closures, Fiesta will own 19 Pollo Tropicals outside of Florida, including 13 in Atlanta and six in South Texas.

“(These restaurants will be used) to apply and prove successful regional strategies for future Pollo Tropical expansion beyond Florida,” Fiesta said in a prepared statement.

